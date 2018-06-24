West Ham's Talks for Felipe Anderson Could See Lazio Teammate Added to Deal

By 90Min
June 24, 2018

West Ham could look to sign Lazio full-back Jordan Lukaku this summer as they attempt to tie up a deal for the Belgian's teammate Felipe Anderson.

According to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the Hammers are interested in securing the services of both Anderson and Lukaku in a double deal, having turned their attention to the 23-year-old left-back while negotiating with Lazio for the Brazilian winger.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

The deal for Anderson is reportedly worth around €40m, with the matter of clauses and add-on fees still set to be negotiated. However, the two clubs are now allegedly discussing the prospect of adding Belgium international Lukaku into the deal.


There is, however, the potential of a stumbling block in terms of the fee for Lukaku. Lazio want to see €20m added onto the deal should the left-back also join West Ham. Meanwhile, the Hammers are trying to seal the deal for only an additional €10m.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Lukaku missed out on Belgium's World Cup squad after making just 10 appearances for Lazio this season. The Italian club recently signed Real Betis left-back Riza Durmisi, leaving Lukaku's future at the club even more uncertain.


Lukaku came through the ranks at Belgian side Anderlecht alongside his brother, Manchester United's £75m forward Romelu Lukaku. After spending three years at Oostende, the defender joined Lazio for €4m in 2016 and has made a total of 64 appearances for the Serie A club.

MB Media/GettyImages

West Ham have been active in the transfer market this summer, having already signed Ryan Fredericks from Fulham, goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski from Swansea and young Toulouse defender Issa Diop.

