Borussia Dortmund Chief Claims Chelsea Striker Alvaro Morata Is Too Expensive Amid Transfer Rumours

Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has ruled out a move for Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata this summer after claiming that the Spain international would be "too expensive" for the German outfit to sign.

Morata only moved to Stamford Bridge last year in a high-profile move from Real Madrid. The 25-year-old spent the entirety of his first season in the Premier League being compared with Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The former Juventus star struggled to find his feet under Antonio Conte, and following the success of Michy Batshuayi's loan move to Borussia Dortmund, Morata has also been tipped for a move to the Westfalenstadion.

But sporting director Zorc has insisted that the club won't make a move for the Spaniard this summer, insisting that Dortmund need to be cautious in their search for a new striker.

"I would say that Morata is too expensive - without knowing exact sums," Zorc told Bild. "Of course, we have candidates in mind.

This is such a embarrassing fact but

Chelsea players since 13th January 2018:



Michy Batshuayi - 8 goals

Alvaro Morata - 5 yellow cards, 1 red card

Willian - 5 goals

Eden Hazard - 3 goals

Pedro - 1 goal

Olivier Giroud - 1 goal

Victor Moses - 1 goal#CFC — Chelsea FC Fan Club (@ConteBlueArmy) March 18, 2018

"But the position of a true centre forward is currently the most difficult to fill in European football. That's why we've resisted selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a very long time because he guaranteed us goals.

"At the moment I have the impression that the transfer market - not only in the case of strikers - is a bit out of touch with the realities.

"Very high prices are called. We have to act with caution and not do crazy things. Especially as we have players in our squad who also have this position in their portfolio."

Goal of the month 🦇💛 Proud thanks to all the fans 💪🏾 @bvb09 pic.twitter.com/Glq4L2xbLV — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) April 11, 2018

Borussia Dortmund were somewhat forced to sell Aubameyang during the January transfer window as the striker started to push for a move to Arsenal. But this summer fans are hoping the club will replace the Gabon international with a permanent signing after seeing Batshuayi come in on a short-term deal.