Borussia Dortmund Chief Claims Chelsea Striker Alvaro Morata Is Too Expensive Amid Transfer Rumours

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has ruled out a move for Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata this summer after claiming that the Spain international would be "too expensive" for the German outfit to sign.

Morata only moved to Stamford Bridge last year in a high-profile move from Real Madrid. The 25-year-old spent the entirety of his first season in the Premier League being compared with Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The former Juventus star struggled to find his feet under Antonio Conte, and following the success of Michy Batshuayi's loan move to Borussia Dortmund, Morata has also been tipped for a move to the Westfalenstadion.

But sporting director Zorc has insisted that the club won't make a move for the Spaniard this summer, insisting that Dortmund need to be cautious in their search for a new striker.

"I would say that Morata is too expensive - without knowing exact sums," Zorc told Bild. "Of course, we have candidates in mind.

"But the position of a true centre forward is currently the most difficult to fill in European football. That's why we've resisted selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a very long time because he guaranteed us goals.

"At the moment I have the impression that the transfer market - not only in the case of strikers - is a bit out of touch with the realities.

"Very high prices are called. We have to act with caution and not do crazy things. Especially as we have players in our squad who also have this position in their portfolio."

Borussia Dortmund were somewhat forced to sell Aubameyang during the January transfer window as the striker started to push for a move to Arsenal. But this summer fans are hoping the club will replace the Gabon international with a permanent signing after seeing Batshuayi come in on a short-term deal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)