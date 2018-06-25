Bournemouth's Max Gradel Signs for Toulouse After Spending Last Season on Loan With French Side

Bournemouth winger Max Gradel has left the club for Toulouse after spending last season on loan in Ligue 1 with the French outfit.

Bournemouth signed the Ivorian from French club Saint Etienne in 2015 after gaining promotion to England's top flight but he was loaned to Toulouse last year, a move which has now been made permanent.

"Winger Max Gradel has completed a permanent transfer to French side Toulouse for an undisclosed fee," a statement on the Cherries official website reads.

"The Ivorian international, who spent last season with the Ligue 1 outfit, signed permanently for Eddie Howe’s side back in the summer of 2015 following the club’s promotion to the Premier League."

The 2015 Africa Cup of Nations winner signed his first professional deal with Leicester City in 2007 and had spent a previous spell on loan with Bournemouth.

He also went through a loan spell at Leeds United before signing for them permanently ahead of a move to Saint Etienne in 2011.