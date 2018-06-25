Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the best soccer players of their generation, but both are likely nearing the end of their World Cup careers.

Ronaldo is 33 and Messi is 31, so while they may play another in World Cup, this is likely the last at their peaks.

Ronaldo has seven goals in the World Cup, with four coming from this tournament alone.

Messi has five goals in his World Cup career. He has yet to score any this time around, but the Barcelona attacker had four in the 2014 World Cup.

While Ronaldo leads Messi in goals, Messi has led his team further at the World Cup than Ronaldo. Argentina reached the final in 2014, while Ronaldo's best finish was a semifinals run in 2006, when Portugal lost to France.

Check out a year-by-year breakdown of their World Cup scoring production below.

Lionel Messi:

2006: 1

2010: 0

2014: 4

2018: 0

Cristiano Ronaldo:

2006: 1

2010: 1

2014: 1

2018: 4