Eden Hazard 'Offered' to Real Madrid By Father After Deciding He is Ready to Quit Chelsea

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard was reportedly offered to Real Madrid in the days leading up to the Champions League final by his father, Thierry Hazard, who explained to the European champions that his son is ready to leave Stamford Bridge.

Despite Chelsea's best efforts, Hazard is still yet to sign a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge. His current deal is due to expire in 2020 and it has long been rumoured that he is holding off on committing to the club in order to seal a long awaited move to Real.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

That appeared to be clearer earlier this month when he told L'Equipe that he isn't prepared to stay at Chelsea if the club continues to go backwards after a poor 2017/18.

He also stated, "Real Madrid can interest me, everyone knows that. If they want to buy me they know what they have to do," in what came across as a clichéd 'Come and Get Me' plea.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Now, a report from Marca has claimed that Thierry Hazard 'made contact' with Real a few days before the Champions League final to offer them his son. Hazard Sr. is said to have told Los Blancos that contract talks with Chelsea are on hold because Eden has decided to move on.

It might have been that Hazard's chance of joining Real were dashed when Zinedine Zidane, his idol growing up and whose admiration is mutual, suddenly resigned as coach. But Marca explains that the Frenchman's exit will have no impact on Real's willingness to strike a deal for a club record fee of €120m (£105.6m).

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Zidane apparently told Real president Florentino Perez to make sure he didn't miss out on Hazard when the talented Belgian was still at Lille in France. Lens defender Raphael Varane was another Zidane put in that bracket, but Real only ended up with one of them.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)