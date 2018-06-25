Eden Hazard 'Offered' to Real Madrid By Father After Deciding He is Ready to Quit Chelsea

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard was reportedly offered to Real Madrid in the days leading up to the Champions League final by his father, Thierry Hazard, who explained to the European champions that his son is ready to leave Stamford Bridge.

Despite Chelsea's best efforts, Hazard is still yet to sign a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge. His current deal is due to expire in 2020 and it has long been rumoured that he is holding off on committing to the club in order to seal a long awaited move to Real.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

That appeared to be clearer earlier this month when he told L'Equipe that he isn't prepared to stay at Chelsea if the club continues to go backwards after a poor 2017/18.

He also stated, "Real Madrid can interest me, everyone knows that. If they want to buy me they know what they have to do," in what came across as a clichéd 'Come and Get Me' plea.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Now, a report from Marca has claimed that Thierry Hazard 'made contact' with Real a few days before the Champions League final to offer them his son. Hazard Sr. is said to have told Los Blancos that contract talks with Chelsea are on hold because Eden has decided to move on.

It might have been that Hazard's chance of joining Real were dashed when Zinedine Zidane, his idol growing up and whose admiration is mutual, suddenly resigned as coach. But Marca explains that the Frenchman's exit will have no impact on Real's willingness to strike a deal for a club record fee of €120m (£105.6m).

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Zidane apparently told Real president Florentino Perez to make sure he didn't miss out on Hazard when the talented Belgian was still at Lille in France. Lens defender Raphael Varane was another Zidane put in that bracket, but Real only ended up with one of them.