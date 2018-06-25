Fans Unearth Hilarious Tweet That Robert Lewandowski Sent to James Rodriguez Before the World Cup

Twitter fans have unearthed a hilarious tweet that Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski sent to his teammate James Rodriguez when the pair's countries were drawn together in a group for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Lewandowski's Poland have been one of the biggest disappointments of the tournament so far. Having been widely tipped as "dark horses" before it all kicked off, they crashed out after just two games following losses to Senegal and Colombia in the hotly contested Group H.

It was a 3-0 loss to Rodriguez's native land that sealed Poland's fate, with Yerry Mina, Radamel Falcao and Juan Cuadrado all scoring in an impressive outing from the Colombians. This demolition was embarrassing for Lewandowski in more ways than one however, with fans subsequently unearthing a tweet he wrote on the 1st of December 2017.

The tweet in question, which was aimed at James, read: "Hola mi Hermano, I remember your great goals during the last World Cup. I hope you will remember mine from Russia."

Lewandowski with the L, life comes at you fast

With his hubris levels going through the roof, the 29-year-old has unfortunately ended up with a great deal of egg on his face, having thus far failed to register his name on the score sheet at these finals in Russia.

In truth, Poland have been toothless, and their talismanic striker has barely had a kick. However, when he has been able to fashion a chance, he has looked like half the man who scored 16 goals in European Qualifying for his country, and collected 41 goals in 48 games for his club last season.

