Galatasaray Set to Offer Out-of-Favour Crystal Palace Star Route Out of Selhurst Park

Turkish champions Galatasaray are considering a move for Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth, just months after the Norwegian forward joined the Premier League side.

Sorloth has found opportunities hard to come by at Palace after joining from FC Midtjylland for around £7m in January, and Sporx are reporting that Galatasaray could be set to offer him a way out as they look for backup to Batifembi Gomis up front.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The 6ft 4" forward had scored 10 goals in 19 games prior to his Premier League switch, but only made four appearances in England as he failed to dislodge Christian Benteke as Palace's main target man.

Any Galatasaray move for Sorloth is expected to be a loan initially, as the Turkish side look to successfully negotiate financial fair play regulations, with a view to signing him permanently for a fee of around €7.8m should the spell prove successful.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

It's unknown where Sorloth stands in Roy Hodgson's plans for next season, but with Christian Benteke going nowhere and Palace being linked with Liverpool's Danny Ings, it becomes hard to see where the opportunities will come at Palace for the Norway international.

However, his contract runs until 2020 so Palace will be in no rush to do business over the 22- year-old, should they decide he has a future in London.

Gazetelerde transfer dedikoduları;



⇉Miranda - G.Saray

⇉Bony - Beşiktaş

⇉Jeffery Bruma - F.Bahçe



⇉Negredo - Beijing Guan

⇉Eren Derdiyok - Trabzonspor

⇉Sörloth - G.Saray



⇉Yerry Mina - F.Bahçe

⇉Tolga Ciğerci - Mainz



⇉Kana Bıyık - Trabzon

⇉Rolando - Beşiktaş — Sporx (@sporx) June 25, 2018

With the World Cup in full flow, it's likely Palace won't want to make a final decision until they have their squad back together for pre-season training.