Harry Kane Coy Over Golden Boot Chances But Admits He's 'Buzzing' After World Cup Treble

England captain Harry Kane has admitted that he is "buzzing" after scoring a hat-trick in their 6-1 World Cup demolition of Central American minnows Panama on Sunday.

The Tottenham striker scored two emphatic penalties before inadvertently turning Ruben Loftus-Cheek's wayward effort into the back of the net - skyrocketing Kane to the top of the goalscoring charts at the World Cup.

But Kane is playing down his chances of winning the Golden Boot this summer, even after becoming just the third England player to score a hat-trick at the World Cup, insisting that he is already eyeing a win against Belgium which would see the Three Lions top Group G.





"There's gonna be a lot of talk about it [winning the Golden Boot] but there's still a long way to go," Kane said after England's impressive win. "You've got some of the best players in the world who are scoring goals and doing well.

"It's nice to be up there of course, but for me, it's about the wins and we have another big game on Thursday to try an finish top [of the group]."

Kane was voted as the Budweiser Man of the Match for his performance against Panama, where Jesse Lingard and John Stones also found themselves on the scoresheet - the latter scoring two headers before half time.

The Three Lions star added that it was important for the England players to enjoy their win over Panama before getting their heads down once again for their highly anticipated clash against Belgium.

"I feel great, obviously buzzing from the game," he added. "We're obviously through and that was our goal, that was our target, and we've still got one game to spare so we've just got to enjoy this moment."

Kane will quietly be hoping to add to his goal tally on Thursday in the race for the Golden Boot, but the Tottenham star will face competition Belgium and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

The 25-year-old is currently sitting on four goals in two games - level with Cristiano Ronaldo - and Lukaku will be full of confidence ahead of Belgium's match against England after scoring twice in each of their opening games against Panama and Tunisia.