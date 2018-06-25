Harry Kane Coy Over Golden Boot Chances But Admits He's 'Buzzing' After World Cup Treble

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

England captain Harry Kane has admitted that he is "buzzing" after scoring a hat-trick in their 6-1 World Cup demolition of Central American minnows Panama on Sunday.

The Tottenham striker scored two emphatic penalties before inadvertently turning Ruben Loftus-Cheek's wayward effort into the back of the net - skyrocketing Kane to the top of the goalscoring charts at the World Cup.

But Kane is playing down his chances of winning the Golden Boot this summer, even after becoming just the third England player to score a hat-trick at the World Cup, insisting that he is already eyeing a win against Belgium which would see the Three Lions top Group G.


"There's gonna be a lot of talk about it [winning the Golden Boot] but there's still a long way to go," Kane said after England's impressive win. "You've got some of the best players in the world who are scoring goals and doing well.

"It's nice to be up there of course, but for me, it's about the wins and we have another big game on Thursday to try an finish top [of the group]."

Kane was voted as the Budweiser Man of the Match for his performance against Panama, where Jesse Lingard and John Stones also found themselves on the scoresheet - the latter scoring two headers before half time.

The Three Lions star added that it was important for the England players to enjoy their win over Panama before getting their heads down once again for their highly anticipated clash against Belgium.

"I feel great, obviously buzzing from the game," he added. "We're obviously through and that was our goal, that was our target, and we've still got one game to spare so we've just got to enjoy this moment."

Kane will quietly be hoping to add to his goal tally on Thursday in the race for the Golden Boot, but the Tottenham star will face competition Belgium and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

The 25-year-old is currently sitting on four goals in two games - level with Cristiano Ronaldo - and Lukaku will be full of confidence ahead of Belgium's match against England after scoring twice in each of their opening games against Panama and Tunisia.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)