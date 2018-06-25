Huddersfield Close in on Borussia Dortmund Star With Medical Set for Later This Week

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

Borussia Dortmund full back Erik Durm is edging closer to a move to the Premier League this summer and the Germany international will complete a medical with Huddersfield Town early this week, according to reports.

The talented defender has seen his career stall due to a number of high profile injuries. Durm was close to completing a move to Bundesliga rivals Stuttgart last year but the deal fell apart during the medical after advice from club doctors.

TF-Images/GettyImages

German outlet Kicker are now reporting that Durm is once again on the brink of completing a move away from Borussia Dortmund this summer. The 26-year-old is supposedly set for a medical at the Kirklees Stadium this week.

Huddersfield have already completed the permanent signing Terence Kongolo from AS Monaco this summer - the defender spent the second half of last season on loan with the Terriers.

Manager David Wagner has also overseen deals for Ramadan Sobhi, Florent Hadergjonaj and most recently Juninho Bacuna.

Durm was part of the Germany squad that lifted the World Cup back in 2014. He has also lifted the German Cup during his six-year spell with Borussia Dortmund, as well as two Super Cups.

Despite spending over half a decade on the books at the Westfalenstadion, Durm has only made 97 appearances for the club. The defender has often had to battle with first team regulars Łukasz Piszczek and Marcel Schmelzer for a place in the starting lineup.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

The arrival of Raphaël Guerreiro has also provided even more competition for places on the left side of the defence, while the emergence of Felix Passlack has hindered Durm's opportunities even further.

