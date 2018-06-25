Injured Brazil World Cup Star Douglas Costa Could Be out for 3 Weeks, According to Shocking Report

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

Brazil star Douglas Costa could reportedly miss most of the remaining matches of the FIFA World Cup in Russia, having sustained a thigh injury in the Samba Boys' nervy 2-0 win over Costa Rica in Group E in St Petersburg on Friday.

According to Brazilan newspaper O Globo, the winger may need 15 to 20 days in order to recover from his injury - although, according to one medical specialist, he could be back much sooner.

Sports traumatology specialist Leonardo Metsavaht, who was quoted extensively in the article, explained: "It's possible that there was no rupture of the fibre. If so, the player can return in about five days."

However, Metsavaht also warned that, if the player's muscle fibre has been ruptured, a full recovery could take up to three weeks. This means that - in the worst case scenario - Costa will only just be back in time for the final in Moscow on July 15th - should Brazil survive the intervening rounds.

Even if it takes the winger only 15 days to recover, he will still only be back in time for the semi-final - again, assuming that Brazil get there. At the time of writing, the Samba Boys are yet to play their final group match against Serbia, in which they need at least a point to qualify for the round of 16.

If he is out for such a long spell, it will surely be heartbreaking for the 27-year-old Juventus star, who has won 26 caps for his country, scoring three goals. Even if he is available for the semi-final or the final, he would hardly be guaranteed an immediate return to the starting lineup after three or four matches in his absence.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

However, Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar stressed that Costa had only suffered a 'minor' injury, refusing to give further details - although he did also acknowledge that the injury was 'unprecedented' for the winger.

In any case, Costa will definitely miss Brazil's final Group E clash with Serbia, which will take place on Wednesday in the Otkritiye Arena.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)