How to Watch Iran vs. Portugal: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Iran vs. Portugal in the World Cup group stage on Monday, June 25.

By Jenna West
June 25, 2018

Both Iran and Portugal enter their Group B match on Monday hoping that it will not be their final appearance at the World Cup.

If the match results in a draw, it would be enough for Portugal to move on. Iran will advance to the round of 16 if they win. If Team Melli moves on, it will be the first time in history for them to reach the knockout stage.

Portugal is favored to beat Iran, and all it needs is a draw to secure its advancement. It opened the World Cup with a 3-3 draw against Spain, in which Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the draw with a late free kick to give him a hat trick. Ronaldo continued his heroics by scoring Portugal's lone goal with an early header in a 1-0 win over Morocco.

Monday's match will be the second World Cup encounter between Iran and Portugal. The first came in 2006, when Ronaldo scored his first World Cup goal on a penalty kick en route to Portugal's 2-0 win.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go and fuboTV. Sign up now for a free, seven-day trial of fuboTV.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

