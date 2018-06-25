Journalist Provides Update on Huddersfield Star Rajiv van La Parra's Possible Move to Leeds United

Huddersfield winger Rajiv van La Parra's potential move to Leeds will not be happening this summer, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Dutch winger was rumoured to be Marco Bielsa's first signing as Leeds manager, as he looks to shape up his side for a promotion push next season, but the latest update on the move from O'Rourke suggests that the deal won't be happening, stating reports linking the player with Leeds are 'wide of the mark.'

Understand reports linking Huddersfield winger Rajiv van La Parra with a move to Leeds are wide of the mark. #htafc #lufc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) June 23, 2018

Bielsa made headlines when he took over at Leeds earlier this month - due to his reputation as an established international manager - and then again when he was reportedly handed a £20m transfer budget to vie for promotion from the Championship.

Van La Parra was heavily linked with a switch as Leeds look to make further statements about their ambition in the transfer market, but they may now find themselves looking to other targets, such as Liverpool's Harry Wilson, who is fresh off a successful loan spell in the Championship with Hull City.

Van La Parra, meanwhile, made 38 appearances for Huddersfield across all competitions last season, scoring five goals and registering one assist.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

As a regular starter in a team who survived relatively comfortable in the Premier League, then, it's easy to see why the potential move may well be out of the realms of possibility, although details confirming this are not yet available.