Journalist Provides Update on Huddersfield Star Rajiv van La Parra's Possible Move to Leeds United

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

Huddersfield winger Rajiv van La Parra's potential move to Leeds will not be happening this summer, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Dutch winger was rumoured to be Marco Bielsa's first signing as Leeds manager, as he looks to shape up his side for a promotion push next season, but the latest update on the move from O'Rourke suggests that the deal won't be happening, stating reports linking the player with Leeds are 'wide of the mark.'

Bielsa made headlines when he took over at Leeds earlier this month - due to his reputation as an established international manager - and then again when he was reportedly handed a £20m transfer budget to vie for promotion from the Championship.

Van La Parra was heavily linked with a switch as Leeds look to make further statements about their ambition in the transfer market, but they may now find themselves looking to other targets, such as Liverpool's Harry Wilson, who is fresh off a successful loan spell in the Championship with Hull City.

Van La Parra, meanwhile, made 38 appearances for Huddersfield across all competitions last season, scoring five goals and registering one assist.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

As a regular starter in a team who survived relatively comfortable in the Premier League, then, it's easy to see why the potential move may well be out of the realms of possibility, although details confirming this are not yet available. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)