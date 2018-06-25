Lazio Star Could Be Tempted by Leicester City Move Over West Ham in Potential £17.5m Switch

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

Belgian defender Jordan Lukaku could be tempted by an offer from Leicester City this summer, said to be worth around £17.5m, as the club searches for a new left-back.

Lukaku, who currently plays for Serie A side Lazio, would like to play in the Premier League for his preferred team Leicester City, despite the fact that rivals West Ham are also interested. 

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

According to Calciomercato, via Talksport, Lukaku was initially set to sign for West Ham as part of a £50m deal for both him and his teammate, Felipe Anderson. 

The move to West Ham, however, is no longer looking realistic as the left-back has decided he would prefer a move to the King Power Stadium and Leicester City rather than the Hammers, who are based in London.

The Belgian international has played 30 games in the league for Lazio this season, however 20 of those have been appearances from the bench and 23-year-old does not get much game time in Serie A.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

Having been snubbed from the Lazio starting 11, Lukaku has found himself excluded from the Belgian World Cup squad, and may be hoping that a transfer away from Italy will improve his chances of being included in the Belgian team for future internationals.

A move to the Premier League would potentially see him play against his older brother, Romelu, who currently plays as a striker for Manchester United. 

Leicester City have been busy in the transfer market so far, having already signed midfielder Ricardo Pereira from Porto and defender Jonny Evans from relegated West Brom.

The Foxes have also recently spent £22m on promising English midfielder James Maddison, from Norwich City, and Claude Puel is clearly keen to spend as much money on transfers as he can. 

