Leicester City Make €12m Offer for Croatian Defender After Stellar World Cup Performances

Leicester City are interested in signing Croatian international and Besiktas centre-back Domagoj Vida, according to reports.

Vida has been in stellar form for the Vatreni at the World Cup as Croatia have won two games out of two - conceding zero goals in the process. The Foxes have reportedly taken notice of the 6ft defender and have made a €12m offer to obtain his services from Besiktas, according to Turkish outlet Sabah.

However, the Turkish club won't be rushed into making a decision on Vida's future and are happy to wait until the end of the World Cup before taking any action.





Speaking to Turkish publication Aksam, an unnamed director on the Besiktas board commented on the interest the club is receiving for Vida: “Vida is a quality player. Before he came to Besiktas, he had offers from a lot of clubs.

"The news in the press is true, we’ve had offers but they are verbal. We are expecting written offers.





“I don’t think the transfer will happen during the World Cup. But I also think that Vida will leave the club after the World Cup. Let’s see what happens.”

Leicester are looking to get a step on a trio of Premier League clubs that are interested in Vida, including West Ham, Everton and newly promoted Fulham. The news of a submitted bid certainly does that, but Besiktas may be looking to bump up his price and start a bidding war if Croatia continue to impress in Russia.

Vida, 29, joined the Black Eagles in January but failed to break into the starting XI regularly, playing only 13 times in the Süper Lig - though he did bag a goal.