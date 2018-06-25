Leicester City Make €12m Offer for Croatian Defender After Stellar World Cup Performances

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

Leicester City are interested in signing Croatian international and Besiktas centre-back Domagoj Vida, according to reports.

Vida has been in stellar form for the Vatreni at the World Cup as Croatia have won two games out of two - conceding zero goals in the process. The Foxes have reportedly taken notice of the 6ft defender and have made a €12m offer to obtain his services from Besiktas, according to Turkish outlet Sabah.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

However, the Turkish club won't be rushed into making a decision on Vida's future and are happy to wait until the end of the World Cup before taking any action.


Speaking to Turkish publication Aksam, an unnamed director on the Besiktas board commented on the interest the club is receiving for Vida: “Vida is a quality player. Before he came to Besiktas, he had offers from a lot of clubs. 

"The news in the press is true, we’ve had offers but they are verbal. We are expecting written offers.


“I don’t think the transfer will happen during the World Cup. But I also think that Vida will leave the club after the World Cup. Let’s see what happens.” 

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Leicester are looking to get a step on a trio of Premier League clubs that are interested in Vida, including West Ham, Everton and newly promoted Fulham. The news of a submitted bid certainly does that, but Besiktas may be looking to bump up his price and start a bidding war if Croatia continue to impress in Russia.

Vida, 29, joined the Black Eagles in January but failed to break into the starting XI regularly, playing only 13 times in the Süper Lig - though he did bag a goal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)