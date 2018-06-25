Liverpool Fans React to Naby Keita Request Upon Arrival at Anfield

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

After a positive ending to last season, Liverpool fans will have plenty more to look forward to during the upcoming season.

They have not won the English top flight title since the 1989-90 season, however after finishing third in the Premier League and reaching the Champions League final last season, many expect Jurgen Klopp's men to push on and put up a much sterner fight for the title whilst also returning to the heights of European football the club now expect. 

Fans have been given more reason to be optimistic with Liverpool dipping into the transfer market this summer to sign central midfield duo Fabinho and Naby Keita. Moving to a club with the stature of Liverpool natural brings it's pressures with both players eager to meet the high expectations set by the fans, however Keita has gone one step further.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Keita has requested to wear the number eight shirt for the Reds next season. 


Whilst it makes sense for a number of reasons given the fact he wore that number at his previous club RB Leipzig and that the number eight shirt is typically associated with a player in his position, the number eight shirt at Liverpool brings greater meaning.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The last player to wear that iconic number for Liverpool was none other than club legend Steven Gerrard. Nobody has worn the number since he departed the club in 2015 and in fact many fans expressed their wishes for the number to be retired at the club after Gerrard's departure.


Some fans took to Twitter to give their reaction to Keita's supposed request.

It looks as though Keita is already starting to become a fan favourite at Anfield, and if he can show even glimpses of the kind of performances Gerrard used to display at Liverpool then I'm sure the Guinea international will have no problem settling into life on Merseyside.

