Lyon President Warns Liverpool That French International Nabil Fekir Could Sign New Contract

Liverpool have been warned that their pursuit of Lyon forward Nabil Fekir could be over, with outspoken Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas adamant that the French club have no reason to sell and could easily offer their star man a new contract.





Fekir was on the brink of joining the Reds earlier this month, only for the deal to collapse at the 11th hour over claims that Liverpool were concerned by findings during his medical.

Fekir still wants @LFC move. His advisors believe it is possible to resurrect restructured deal. Lyon president concedes it could still happen. Asked by BeIN Sports if negotiations with Liverpool are dead, Aulas said: “Nothing is ever completely over in the footballing world.” — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) June 23, 2018

Aulas, who blamed Liverpool for the collapse, recently claimed that Real Madrid are one of many 'other clubs' interested in signing Fekir this summer. Now, the Lyon chief has hinted that the 24-year-old could even end up staying put and signing a new deal in France.

"I spoke with Nabil Fekir the day after the night when we decided to stop negotiations with Liverpool," Aulas told Le Parisien.

"He was very calm. I immediately said to him that if he wanted to stay, we could do an extension.

"I've said it before, we don't need to sell. We have the capacity to keep Fekir. The current plan is to let nobody leave, to have the best team possible and to make signings as previously planned."

Whether Aulas is serious with his comments or merely attempting to drive up the price should Lyon once more consider selling later this summer remains to be seen.

As things stand, Fabinho is the only player that Liverpool have signed since the end of last season, while Naby Keita's long awaited arrival from RB Leipzig, a deal concluded last summer, will finally happen when the summer transfer window formally opens next week.