Man Utd Reportedly Offered Marco Verratti Following Discouraging Talks With New Boss Thomas Tuchel

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

Manchester United have been offered Paris Saint-Germain and Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, according to calciomercato.

Verratti is understood to be very unhappy after having a sit-down with new boss Thomas Tuchel and Mino Raiola, his agent has since informed United that the player could be available.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

The Italian was expected to continue as a first-team regular at the side despite the change in management. But upon meeting with the new gaffer to plot the way forward, he was told that he needs to lose weight and improve on his fitness levels if he is to retain his status in the side.

Tuchel, known for his no-nonsense attitude when it comes to fitness, is aiming to have his new side performing at optimum level next season. But Verratti, a player heralded as one of the best creative attackers in Europe, was left upset with the new boss's assessment - and Raiola is now looking to find him a new club.

The agent shares a very cordial relationship with Manchester United, having brokered deals for the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Romelu Lukaku in the past so it comes as no surprise that he's alerted them.

He is also reported to have made contact with other clubs, but the source claims he was turned down by Barcelona, while Real Madrid and Juventus told him that they were in no position to table a bid.

United, though, are armed with the wherewithal and are considering testing PSG's resolve with an offer. Jose Mourinho is looking to overhaul his squad ahead of next season and Verratti does look an interesting prospect, especially as Anthony Martial is likely to free a spot up on the Red Devils' roster.

Juan Mata, though, could find himself on the periphery if the Old Trafford side acquires the Italian this summer.

