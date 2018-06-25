Manuel Lanzini Set to Miss Entire 2018/19 Season With Knee Injury Sustained Prior to World Cup

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

West Ham's Manuel Lanzini has been ruled out for the entire 2018/19 season, after the full extent of the injury he picked up in preparation for the World Cup was revealed.

According to the Sun, Lanzini could miss up to 15 months, despite initially being told he'd be back within a year, as the situation surrounding his injury is now being described as a "cruciate plus".

It will be taken as a crucial blow to West Ham, who would have been concerned enough when the injury was initially sustained and reported as ruptured ligaments, but now know that they will have to play the entire Premier League season without one of their key players before pre-season training even gets underway.


The Argentine playmaker made 27 Premier League appearances last campaign after overcoming another injury problem, scoring five goals and assisting seven, earning him a spot in Argentina's final 23 man squad before his country announced he would have to withdraw due to an injury sustained in training. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The news could accelerate Manuel Pellegrini's transfer plans, as he will now need to sign a replacement for one of his central players. 

Colombia's Juan Quintero had been talked about as a potential alternative to Lanzini, so it's possible we could see that one forced through promptly after he finishes up with his country in Russia. 

MB Media/GettyImages

In addition to a potential replacement for Lanzini, West Ham reportedly have plenty other irons in the fire, including a rumoured swoop for Lazio duo Felipe Anderson and Jordan Lukaku, so the Hammers could be in for a busy few weeks.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)