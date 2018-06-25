Newcastle United Set to Lose Promising Midfielder as Real Sociedad Look to Wrap Up Transfer

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

Newcastle United midfielder Mikel Merino looks set to move back to Real Sociedad this week, according to reports from Spain.

Merino, whom the Magpies signed from Borussia Dortmund only last summer, has been linked with numerous clubs in his native Spain for several weeks now - including Athletic Bilbao - but it appears that La Real have won the race for his signature.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Merino, 22, started the 2017/18 Premier League season brightly with Newcastle United, displaying a variety of passing skills and deft touches - as well as a crucial goal against Crystal Palace - that quickly endeared him to the club, and the Magpies moved to make his loan move permanent midway through the season.

However, a niggling back injury would sideline the Spaniard for much of the season (he only played in 25 matches in all competitions), and he eventually lost his place in the starting XI to the midfield duo of Jonjo Shelvey and Mohamed Diame. 

Merino told the Shields Gazette in May that he would 'go away and clear his mind' in the summer following the unfortunate injury spell he endured, and additional comments from the Magpies manager last season haven't exactly shown that the Toon boss is adamant Merino will stay.

“I think that he was unlucky with that injury and also Jonjo and Diame were playing much better," Benitez said. 

And now, according to Spanish publication Marca (via the Shields Gazette), La Liga side Real Sociedad have made serious steps to bring the Spanish U-21 international to Spain and consider this week to be 'decisive' in terms of signing the midfielder.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Losing Merino would be disappointing for Newcastle but not unexpected, given owner Mike Ashley's unwillingness to invest properly in the squad, preferring to use player sales as a source of future transfer funds in a cruel 'recycling' policy that has made him a villain on Tyneside for eternity. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)