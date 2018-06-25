Official Announcement of Nainggolan's Inter Move Imminent as Javier Pastore Confirms Roma Transfer

Radja Nainggolan has completed his medical and is set to join Inter from Serie A rivals Roma.



The Belgian international secured a permanent move to the Italian capital in 2014 after a successful loan spell, and has spent four season at the Stadio Olimpico. In that time he has made 201 appearances and has scored 33 goals for the club in all competitions, being named in the Serie A Team of the Season in three consecutive years between 2014 and 2017.

However, despite helping his side reach the Champions League semi final as well as a third place finish in Serie A, Nainggolan was controversially left out of Belgium's World Cup squad. The midfielder reacted badly to the decision and announced his retirement from international football.



After a sour end to the season, it now looks as though his time with I Giallorossi is over and according to Sky Sports the midfielder has completed his medical. The move will be made official soon.

Nainggolan salutes the fans after signing Inter contract. pic.twitter.com/1UoKsDaCVr — FedeNerazzurra (@_FedeNerazzurra) June 25, 2018

It will be a huge loss for Eusebio Di Franceso's side, however it looks as though they may have already found Nainggolan's replacement.





On Monday evening, PSG midfielder Javier Pastore posted an emotional farewell to the Parisians on his official Facebook page, and one part was of particular interest.

At the end of the farewell message after thanking his teammates and the club owners, Pastore used the quote 'all roads lead to Rome' regarding his next move, which has given a big indication where his next move will be.





Pastore spent seven seasons with PSG and played a big part in the club's success early in his time with the club.

However in recent seasons he has fallen out of favour and has only managed a limited amount of appearances. He will be hoping a potential move to Roma could reignite his career and Roma would certainly be hoping he can produce the same kind of performances Nainggolan was able to produce during his time at the club