Paul Pogba Admits to 'Small Issues' With Man Utd Boss & Hints This World Cup Could Be His Last

Paul Pogba has revealed that he had 'small issues' with Manchester United manager José Mourinho last season, but also conceded that he has 'to accept' being a substitute at Old Trafford.

The French midfielder only played 25 of United's 38 Premier League games last season and was demoted to the bench on several occasions.

His growing frustrations led to 'some small issues' with Mourinho, although the Frenchman insists 'they were nothing in the end' as his focus is now with France at the World Cup in Russia.

Speaking at a news conference at France's World Cup training base, ESPN quote Pogba as saying: "It was a better season that the previous one. It was an experience. There were some small issues with [Mourinho], but they were nothing in the end.

"Being a substitute, that sort of thing, it helps you to grow. I have to accept it."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Pogba also spoke about the leadership in the French World Cup squad. While praising some key figures, he also bemoaned the absence of former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra, who has been working as a pundit with British TV channel, ITV.

"There are bosses on and off the pitch," Pogba said. "We had a boss, a legendary one, in Patrice - we miss a boss like him. However, everybody has their own personality. Hugo [Lloris] is a boss on and off the pitch. Steve [Mandanda] is a boss on and off the pitch. The same goes for Blaise [Matuidi].

"It is not for me to say if I am a boss or not. I am ready to give everything for France. I do not think that I can claim to be the boss - this comes naturally. If I need to rouse everybody, then I will do that."

Pogba also told reporters he is 'having fun' at the World Cup and insisted that France will answer their critics with their performances on the field as they look to progress to the last 16 of the

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"We are competing in a World Cup," Pogba said. "I am having fun. It might be my last [one]. We have to forget the critics and do our talking on the pitch. The answers are there and there only.

"I give everything for this shirt, for this team and for my country. I really want to win this World Cup."