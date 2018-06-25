Sadio Mane Believes the Whole of Africa Is Supporting Senegal at the FIFA World Cup

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

Senegal and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane believes that the whole of Africa is behind his team at the World Cup in Russia, with just one more group game standing between the 'Lions of Teranga' and reaching the knockout stages for the second time in their history.


A 2-2 draw against Japan on Sunday consolidated an opening win against Poland, with Senegal in charge of their own destiny as they prepare to face a dangerous Colombian side this week.

"I think the whole [of Africa] is supporting us and that's why we have to give it everything," Mane explained after being Budweiser Man of the Match against the Japanese.

"We have to win our games for them, because that's how they keep supporting you and they are proud," the Senegal captain added.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia have already been eliminated from the World Cup, with Nigeria, who can progress if they beat a wounded Argentina in their final Group D game, and Senegal the only African qualifiers still in with a chance of getting to the next round.

Just as current coach Aliou Cisse's generation did back in 2002, the Senegal team has won the hearts of fans around the world for their approach to the tournament, particularly as a result of the players' dance routines before and after games.

For Mane, the dancing is not the most important thing. Rather, it serves as a good indicator of the bond and unity that is present in the Senegalese squad.

"I think we've got great cohesion in our group," he said. "Some of us are great dancers so we've got to use them! Above all, it's a question of good spirit in the squad. It's not really about the dance."

