How to Watch Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt in the World Cup group stage on Monday, June 25.

By Jenna West
June 25, 2018

Saudi Arabia and Egypt are playing one last time in the World Cup before heading home.

Both teams lost their first two matches in Group A and will not move on to the knockout phase, though they will be playing for pride and to avoid a last-place finish.

Saudi Arabia has not scored in either of its matches, losing 5-0 to Russia in the World Cup opener before falling 1-0 to Uruguay.

Egypt has also had a lackluster performance in the tournament. It lost 1-0 to Uruguay, as star forward Mohamed Salah missed the match while recovering from a shoulder injury. When he returned, Egypt lost 3-1 to Russia, with Salah scoring Egypt's lone goal.

Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary could potentially make history on Monday as the oldest player to compete in a World Cup. The 45-year-old was left out of the previous two matches.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: FS1, NBC Universo

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go, Universo Now, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial of fuboTV.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

