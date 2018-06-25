How to Watch Spain vs. Morocco: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Spain vs. Morocco in the World Cup group stage on Monday, June 25.

By Jenna West
June 25, 2018

Spain looks to advance to the round of 16 on Monday when it faces Morocco at Kaliningrad Stadium.

Spain needs only one more point to move on to the knockout round, which it can accomplish with either a win or draw against Morocco. If it loses its match and Portugal beats Iran in a simultaneous match on Monday, then Spain will still advance. 

Spain is coming off of a 1-0 win over Iran after drawing 3-3 with Portugal in their World Cup opener.

Morocco is already eliminated from the World Cup after suffering 1-0 defeats to Iran and Portugal. Its main focus will be on trying to upset favorite Spain and spoil its World Cup before heading home.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1, NBC Universo

Live Stream: You can stream the match live on FOX Sports Go, Universo Now or fuboTV. Sign up now for a free, seven-day trial on fuboTV.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

