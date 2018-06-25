Spain has one hurdle left to clear in order to secure a place in the 2018 World Cup knockout stage, but it's facing an opponent with nothing to lose.

Spain takes on already-eliminated Morocco in Kaliningrad, Russia, on Monday in the Group B finale for both sides. After a draw with Portugal and a narrow win over Iran, Spain is in good position to go through, but a slip-up against Morocco could still prevent the 2010 champions from advancing and would require help from the result of the other simultaneous group finale between Iran and Portugal to avoid catastrophe.

Morocco has entertained and played well in its two matches, but it's lacked the finishing touch, spoiling every one of its opportunities in 1-0 losses to Iran and Portugal. Before it heads home, it'll look to play the role of the ultimate spoiler.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

SPAIN

Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad)

Midfielders: Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), David Silva (Manchester City), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid), Isco (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Rodrigo (Valencia), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid)

Manager: Fernando Hierro

MOROCCO

Goalkeepers: Mounir Mohamedi (Numancia), Yassine Bounou (Girona), Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti (Ittihad Tanger)

Defenders: Mehdi Benatia (Juventus), Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Manuel Da Costa (Basaksehir), Nabil Dirar (Fenerbahce), Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid), Hamza Mendyl (Lille)

Midfielders: Mbark Boussoufa (Al Jazira), Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord), Youssef Ait Bennasser (Caen), Sofyan Amrabat (Feyenoord), Younes Belhanda (Galatasaray), Faycal Fajr (Getafe), Amine Harit (Schalke)

Forwards: Khalid Boutaib (Malatyaspor), Aziz Bouhaddouz (St. Pauli), Ayoub El Kaabi (Renaissance Berkane), Nordin Amrabat (Leganes), Mehdi Carcela (Standard Liege), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax), Youssef En Nesyri (Malaga)

Manager: Herve Renard