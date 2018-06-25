Portugal has enjoyed success at the 2018 World Cup, but Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. can't afford a slip-up vs. Iran.

The two sides go head-to-head in Saransk, Russia, in one of two simultaneous Group B finales, with Spain and Morocco also wrapping up group play. Portugal enters the match tied with Spain on points, with both a point clear of Iran. Ronaldo's four goals have accounted for all of Portugal's scoring and carried the side to the cusp of the last 16, but Iran showed its defensive resolve against Spain, wilting just enough in a 1-0 loss, and won't be awed by Portugal's cast of stars.

Iran has a coach who knows the Portugal set-up well. Carlos Queiroz used to manage Portugal from 2008-2010, guiding the side to a last-16 place at the 2010 World Cup, and he'll look to pull one over on his old side while also guiding Iran to its first knockout berth ever.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

For Group B's other match going on simultaneously, check out the updates from Spain vs. Morocco here.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

IRAN

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Rashid Mazaheri (Zob Ahan), Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo)

Defenders: Ramin Rezaeian (Ostende), Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh (Padideh), Morteza Pouraliganji (Alsaad), Pejman Montazeri (Esteghlal), Seyed Majid Hosseini (Esteghlal), Milad Mohammadi (Akhmat Grozny), Roozbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal)

Midfielders: Saeid Ezatolahi (Amkar Perm), Masoud Shojaei (AEK Athens), Mahdi Torabi (Saipa), Ashkan Dejagah (Notthingham Forest), Omid Ebrahimi (Esteghlal), Ehsan Hajsafi (Olympiacos), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis)

Forwards: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (AZ Alkmaar), Karim Ansarifard (Olympiacos), Saman Ghoddos (Ostersunds FK, Sweden), Mahdi Taremi (Al Gharafa), Sardar Azmoun (Rubin Kazan), Reza Ghoochannejhad (Heerenveen)

Manager: Carlos Queiroz

PORTUGAL

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Beto (Goztepe), Rui Patrício (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Defenders: Bruno Alves (Rangers), Cédric Soares (Southampton), José Fonte (Dalian Yifang), Mário Rui (Nápoles), Pepe (Besiktas), Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund), Ricardo Pereira (FC Porto), Rúben Dias (Benfica)

Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting), João Mário (West Ham), João Moutinho (Mónaco), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv), William Carvalho (Sporting)

Forwards: André Silva (Milan), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Gelson Martins (Sporting), Gonçalo Guedes (Valência), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas)

Manager: Fernando Santos