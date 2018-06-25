Tim Sherwood Sticks the Boot in on Argentina Coach for Fashion Sense on the Touchline at World Cup

To say Argentina has failed to live up to expectations in this World Cup would be a blasphemous understatement.

A 1-1 tie with Iceland drew reactions of disappointment, but the 3-0 beat down that Argentina received from Croatia in their second game may have La Albiceleste making an early exit out of the World Cup.





Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli went with a formation consisting of four at the back against Iceland, but decided to change that to three at the back as they took on Croatia. Fingers are being pointed at Sampaoli for Argentina's lacklustre performance, and his players want a change in management effective immediately.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

But it is not only supports of Argentina calling for the termination of Sampaoli, former Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood was displeased to see how Sampaoli presents himself on the touchline.

The Sun reports that Sherwood stated: "He is a manger of a national team, standing there with his T-shirt and tattoos all over him. I mean, listen, I might be old-fashioned, but I don't think a manager should look like that."





Sherwood then went on to critique the Argentinian manager and his team even more by saying: "He looked like he was going to fight in a pub with them tattoos. His team mirrored their manager - scruffy."

Despite their poor performance thus far, Argentina still has a breath of hope thanks to Nigeria's win over Iceland. If La Albiceleste can manage to capture a win over Nigeria on Tuesday then Argentina will move on to the round of 16.





The outcome of Tuesday's match will be contingent on Argentina's strategy and execution. The talent is all there, but there must be a solid strategy in place and Lionel Messi must perform at the level he is capable of playing at.

JUAN MABROMATA/GettyImages

Through two matches Messi is still scoreless, but with a change of strategy that may change as Argentina takes on Nigeria. Argentina must focus on controlling Nigeria's fast-paced attack and maintaining dominance throughout the match.