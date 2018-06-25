Tottenham Fans React to Rumours That Transfer Target May Sign For Juventus

Spurs fans were devastated to hear that their potential signing Anthony Martial is rumoured to be in late-stage negotiations with Italian side Juventus.

The talented winger has struggled to find a place in Jose Mourinho's starting 11, only making eight starts in the league last season. He has since been linked to a number of clubs, including Tottenham, Chelsea and Juventus.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

According to Paris United, the Frenchman is in advanced talks over personal terms with the Bianconeri, despite the fact that there has been no formal discussion between Manchester United and Juventus.



As Spurs were heavily linked to Martial, their fans have taken to social media to react to the news that they may not be getting their man, with some believing they might even buy Gareth Bale instead...

ffs again we miss out on a top target — 20th July 🙏 (@rich20101982) June 24, 2018

no toby for you, gareth bale it is — uncle khalid®🐢 🇰🇷 (@khalidirie) June 24, 2018

No Toby for United and we’re getting Bale — Zach (@20Role) June 24, 2018

Word on the street is @juventusfcen is in talks with Anthony Martial. Come on Mr Levy get him down the New Lane! #THFC #COYS @SpursOfficial — Curtis Bradshaw (@Nugggzy) June 24, 2018

Martial signed for Manchester United in 2015 for £36m, with rumours suggesting the fee may rise to around £58m, making him the most expensive teenage footballer in the world at the time.

As such, Paris FC reports that Manchester United are open to selling the player to a team outside the Premier League, but it will only listen to offers worth around €86m.

Martial's lack of starts for Manchester United likely contributed to France manager Didier Deschamps leaving the young winger out of his World Cup squad, a fact which could have potentially contributed to the player's desire to move away from his current club.



Spurs are yet to make a signing this summer and will be hoping they can still make a last minute bid for Martial's signature, as they look to improve their squad and compete for the title next season.