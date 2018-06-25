Tottenham Fans React to Rumours That Transfer Target May Sign For Juventus

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

Spurs fans were devastated to hear that their potential signing Anthony Martial is rumoured to be in late-stage negotiations with Italian side Juventus.

The talented winger has struggled to find a place in Jose Mourinho's starting 11, only making eight starts in the league last season. He has since been linked to a number of clubs, including Tottenham, Chelsea and Juventus.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

According to Paris United, the Frenchman is in advanced talks over personal terms with the Bianconeri, despite the fact that there has been no formal discussion between Manchester United and Juventus.

As Spurs were heavily linked to Martial, their fans have taken to social media to react to the news that they may not be getting their man, with some believing they might even buy Gareth Bale instead...

Martial signed for Manchester United in 2015 for £36m, with rumours suggesting the fee may rise to around £58m, making him the most expensive teenage footballer in the world at the time. 

As such, Paris FC reports that Manchester United are open to selling the player to a team outside the Premier League, but it will only listen to offers worth around €86m.

Martial's lack of starts for Manchester United likely contributed to France manager Didier Deschamps leaving the young winger out of his World Cup squad, a fact which could have potentially contributed to the player's desire to move away from his current club. 

Spurs are yet to make a signing this summer and will be hoping they can still make a last minute bid for Martial's signature, as they look to improve their squad and compete for the title next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)