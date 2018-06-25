First place in Group A at the 2018 World Cup is down to Uruguay and Russia.

Both teams have already sealed their places in the knockout stage, but the order in which they'll go–and, more crucially, who they get paired with next–will be determined in Samara.

Even though both are on six points after two games, Russia will take first place with a win or a draw, thanks to its greater goal differential. In beating Saudi Arabia 5-0 and Egypt 3-1, the host nation has been one of the biggest surprises at its own World Cup. Uruguay, meanwhile, has been less-than-impressive in wins over the same two opponents, beating each 1-0 on goals from Jose Gimenez and Luis Suarez. Only a win would secure the top place for Uruguay.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

For Group A's other match going on simultaneously, check out the updates from Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt here.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

URUGUAY

Goalkeepers: Martin Campana (Independiente), Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama)

Defenders: Martin Caceres (Lazio), Sebastian Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Maximiliano Pereira (Porto), Gaston Silva (Independiente), Guillermo Varela (Penarol)

Midfielders: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro), Nahitan Nandez (Boca Juniors), Gaston Ramirez (Sampdoria), Cristian Rodriguez (Penarol), Carlos Sanchez (Monterrey), Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria), Matias Vecino (Inter Milan)

Forwards: Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain), Maximiliano Gomez (Celta), Cristhian Stuani (Girona), Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

Manager: Oscar Tabarez

RUSSIA

Goalkeepers: Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow), Vladimir Gabulov (Brugge), Andrei Lunyov (Zenit St. Petersburg)

Defenders: Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow), Vladimir Granat (Rubin Kazan), Sergei Ignashevich (CSKA Moscow), Fyodor Kudryashov (Rubin Kazan), Ilya Kutepov (Spartak Moscow), Andrei Semyonov (Akhmat Grozny), Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St. Petersburg)

Midfielders: Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal), Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow), Yuri Gazinsky (FC Krasnodar), Aleksandr Golovin (CSKA Moscow), Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St. Petersburg), Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Aleksandr Samedov (Spartak Moscow), Aleksandr Yerokhin (Zenit St. Petersburg), Yuri Zhirkov (Zenit St. Petersburg), Roman Zobnin (Spartak Moscow)

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba (Arsenal Tula), Alexei Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Fyodor Smolov (FC Krasnodar)

Manager: Stanislav Cherchesov