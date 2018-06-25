West Ham Fans Gush Over Colombian Star's Performance as Hammers Eye Manuel Lanzini Replacement

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

West Ham United fans were gushing over Colombia star Juan Quintero's performance on Twitter, after the attacking midfielder shined in his country's 3-0 demolition of Poland at the World Cup on Sunday night. 

The Hammers are on the lookout for an ethereal playmaker, after Manuel Lanzini ruptured his cruciate knee ligament during Argentina's preparation for the World Cup. While the injury immediately ruled him out of the tournament, it is also expected to sideline him for a large part of the 2018/19 season. 

The Argentinian scored five goals and nine assists for the Irons last term, and was an integral reason for the club's survival in the Premier League. 

With his absence undoubtedly destined to be felt heavily in the West Ham dressing room, fans were worried about their prospects without their magician. Step forward Juan Quintero.

MB Media/GettyImages

The 25-year-old is on the books at FC Porto, but spent the majority of last season on loan at River Plate in Lanzini's native Argentina. 

He has 14 caps for his national side, and has scored twice, but starred in the win against Poland with an impressive all round performance, and garnered an assist for his troubles. He was also instrumental in the ultimately fruitless fightback against Japan in the opening game. 

Indeed, Quintero was so impressive that he has since been linked with Real Madrid, but that didn't stop Hammers fans dreaming.

Here is a look at some of the best reaction on Twitter:

