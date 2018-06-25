World Cup Preview: Australia vs Peru -Recent Form, Team News, Predictions & More

Australia are set to face off against Peru in their final match in Group C on Tuesday.

The Socceroos are still in with a chance of qualifying for the last 16 after they salvaged a draw against Denmark on Saturday, but they will have to beat Peru and hope that France can do them a favour by beating Denmark, reducing Denmark's goal difference in the process.

Peru on the other hand are already out of the World Cup after they suffered their second defeat in two matches against France. The South Americans haven't quite lived up to expectations so far and they will be doing everything they can to salvage some pride from their final match.

Whatever happens, it is guaranteed to be an exciting finish in Group C.

Star Players





Australia - Matt Ryan





Australia's main man is their goalkeeper, Matt Ryan. The Brighton custodian proved that he is a fantastic keeper and his skills are not just limited to being able to keep the ball out of the net.

He is a leader and he has organised the defence in front of him superbly so far at this year's World Cup. He is also capable of starting attacks from the back effectively and quickly due to his ability with the ball at his feet.

He has played well so far and has only conceded two penalties and a deflected Paul Pogba strike.

Peru - Paolo Guerrero

Peru's Paolo Guerrero proabably means more to his country than any other player in the World Cup. He is a national hero and is Peru's main man when it comes to scoring goals.

But it just hasn't worked out for the striker so far. He very nearly didn't make the tournament at all after having a drugs ban overturned and that seems to have had an affect on his recent performances.

He is 34-years-old so the likelihood of making it to another World Cup is small. This may be his last chance to prove himself on the world stage.

Recent Form





Australia's recent form has been a mixed bag in terms of results but for the most part their performances have been positive. They have only won two of their previous six matches but they have also kept two clean sheets in amongst those results. Their main worry is being able to score as so far they have only been able to convert two penalties.

Peru's form coming into the World Cup was very impressive. They were unbeaten in four matches but they have not been able to carry this form into the tournament where they have been defeated twice.

Team News





Australia will be without their striker Andrew Nabbout after he suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder against Denmark. With this in mind, there could be a start in line for youngster Daniel Arzani.

Peru have a full contingent to choose from as they have no reported injuries.

Predicted Lineups





Australia (4231): Ryan, Risdon, Sainsbury, Milligan, Behich, Jedinak, Mooy, Leckie, Arzani, Rogic, Juric

Peru (4231): Gallese, Trauco, Rodriguez, Ramos, Advincula, Carrillo, Yotun, Tapia, Flores, Cueva, Farfan

Prediction





Australia know that nothing short of win will put them into the round of 16 for only the second time in their history.

They haven't played expansive attacking football yet, so they may need to alter their tactics to ensure that they get a positive result. Peru will also be going for it as they have nothing to lose.





This will be an interesting tie and Australia will nno doubt have one eye on France's match hoping that Les Bleus can do them a big favour.





The only concern will be whether they can offer enough at the top end of the pitch. If they can do that then they should be able to keep Peru out at the other end.

Prediction: Australia 1-0 Peru