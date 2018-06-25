World Cup Preview: Denmark vs France - Recent Form, Team News, Predictions & More

We're getting to the stage in the tournament now where team's fortunes can widely vary. There's teams who are out, teams who are already through, and teams scrapping for their World Cup lives, and this can lead to some very interesting fixtures - such as this show-down between Denmark and France.

It will come as no surprise that these are the group's top two given the calibre of talent available to Group C's European contingent. 1998 champions France have a wealth of attacking depth available to them, and already find themselves over the line as far as last 16 qualification goes.

Denmark, meanwhile, aren't quite there yet, and need at least a point here to ensure Australia have no chance of stealing ground on them against Peru and nicking second place.

France have eased into the tournament, doing enough to get by against weaker opposition in Australia and Peru to ensure they were one of the first names in the hat for the last 16, while showing periodic flashes of what they are capable of. What will encourage those of a French persuasion is that Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe, both a big part of their attacking threat, have got themselves off the mark early doors.

With nothing but pride and first place to play for, we could either see France take their foot off the gas, or run riot with the pressure of qualification already lifted.

Denmark, meanwhile, have been impressive at times, taking four points from their first two games, and despite dropping points in their last match against Australia, sit on the verge of qualification should they take anything from the 2014 quarter finalists on Tuesday.

Of course, they could qualify with a defeat, provided Australia fail to win against Peru, but they will be hoping to build on a solid start and secure their own destiny without reliance on results elsewhere.

World Cup Highlights

If you ask anyone in France what Les Bleus' World Cup highlight is, they'd undoubtedly tell you it was on home turf in 1998, when Zinedine Zidane turned in a two goal man of the match performance against Brazil in the final to help France clinch their first ever FIFA World Cup.

Everywhere else, though, France and Zidane are best remembered for the 2006 final, as Zidane scored and got himself sent off for that famous headbutt against Italy, who would eventually clinch the trophy on penalties.

Denmark's best showing came in 1998, as the world watched what was billed as a 'Danish Football Revival'. Denmark played some tremendous football, beating Nigeria 4-1 in the last 16 before eventually losing out to Brazil by three goals to two in the quarters - the furthest they have advanced in the tournament to date.

Team News

France have no fresh injury or suspension concerns heading into this one, but it remains to be seen whether or not they will opt to rest the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba before the last 16 gets underway next week. They will, of course, want to clinch top spot, but may feel they can do so while starting some of their fringe talent, such as Nabil Fekir and Ousmane Dembele.

Denmark, meanwhile, still have it all to play for, and no injuries or suspensions mean we will likely see little to no change change to the Denmark side who beat Peru 1-0 last week.

Predicted Lineups

Denmark (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Dalsgaard, Kjaer, Christensen, Larsen; Schone, Delaney; Poulsen, Eriksen, Sisto; Jorgensen

France (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez; Kante, Matuidi; Mbappe, Fekir, Dembele; Giroud

Prediction

This one will decide who wins group C, and although France have little to play for in terms of qualification, their quality should shine through and see them over the line, despite what will be a valiant effort from Denmark.





Prediction: Denmark 1-2 France