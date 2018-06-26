Arsenal Fans Urge the Gunners to Sign Barcelona Star After Incredible World Cup Performance

Following his incredible performance against Argentina in the World Cup last week, Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to urge their side to sign Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

Rakitic was outstanding in the heart of midfield during Croatia's 3-0 victory and, alongside Marcelo Brozovic and Luka Modric, looked imperious. He broke up Argentinian attacks effectively, recycled possession impressively and even picked up a goal right at the end of the match to round off a brilliant 90 minutes.

He has been a Barcelona player since 2014 and has cemented himself as one of the world's best midfielders in the process. Given the talents the Catalan giants have at their disposal, it is a testament to Rakitic's abilities that he has been able to remain a first team regular for the four seasons he has spent at the Nou Camp.

But some Arsenal fans are beginning to dream that there is a slight possibility that the Gunners will be able to bring the Croatian over to the Emirates next season following his performance against Argentina.

There is nothing to suggest that any sort of bid is being prepared by Arsenal, but that hasn't stopped some supporters from dreaming.

Here is a collection of tweets from some optimistic Gunners.

Prepare £50m for a Rakitic bid @Arsenal He's going on sale Monday — Konsentinos (@khutsom_) June 21, 2018

@Arsenal should go all out for Rakitic. We let jack go and elneny don't cut it. Xhaka has potential but doesn't cut it atm. @ArsenalFanTV... 😂 Argentina even messi couldn't save them... would be different if they had a player like Ronaldo 🤣 — Daryl lawrence (@machine4eva) June 21, 2018

Arsenal sign Rakitic 60 Mil do it #Arsenal — Toronto Gooner Paul (@Toronto_Gooner) June 21, 2018

I would properly explode if Arsenal signed Rakitic. Barca change players like socks. Get in there! #baller — Marc Ashdown (@marcashdown) June 21, 2018

@Arsenal With Wilshere moving, Can Sanllehi use his magic to get Rakitic to the Emirates? He must use his nexus to seal the deal! Rakitic will be a massive upgrade and will further bolster our midfield! — Abhijit Mishra (@abhijitmishra26) June 21, 2018

Why Arsenal looking for Banega but not Rakitic as deep lying mf? Is he staying at Barca? — Aneesh Chanðokesson 🇮🇸 (@AneeshChandoke) June 21, 2018

Given his current £50m valuation, it is unlikely that we will be seeing Rakitic in an Arsenal shirt any time soon.

Newly appointed manager Unai Emery has a limited budget and there are plenty of other cheaper alternatives currently being linked to a move, including Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira. However, there is nothing stopping Arsenal fans from remaining optimistic.