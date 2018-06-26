Crystal Palace Academy Chief Set to Make the Switch Over to Manchester United This Summer

Crystal Palace's head of academy operations Steve Higham is set to join Manchester United this summer after just 18 months with the Seagulls.

Higham replaced former academy manager Ben Smith in January 2017 and has since overseen a successful period for the academy where both the U-23's and U-17's won their respective regional sections of their leagues. The Seagulls also gave academy graduates Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Levi Lumeka and Jason Lokilo their first team debuts during the 2017/18 season.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Whilst acting as the head of academy operations, Higham was tasked with finding a new home for the the academy since it moved out of the main Beckenham training ground.





According to London News Online, Higham will now be joining United in the coming months, but it is not yet clear what role he will fill once he joins the Red Devils.

In recent years United have been able to bring through some very talented players from their youth setup, who have gone on to become first team regulars, something that a number of Premier League sides have struggled to achieve.

Marcus Rashford and Scott Mctominay are two such success stories and Higham's appointment may help United continue to develop talents that are just as exciting as the duo.

Higham has plenty of experience in the business side of football having spent 13 years acting as the head of youth operations for the Premier League.

Whilst at the role, he implemented the Elite Player Performance Plan, an initiative that aimed to both increase the number of home grown players coming through the ranks and improve the quality of the players that come through.