How to Watch Denmark vs. France: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Denmark vs. France in the World Cup group stage on Tuesday, June 26.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 26, 2018

Denmark and France will wrap up Group C play at the World Cup on Tuesday when the two European powers meet in Moscow.

With six points, France has earned its spot in the knockout stage and will be looking to cement a first-place finish–something it can seal with a win or a draw. France beat Australia 2–1 in its first match and then beat Peru 1–0 in its second match, leaving Les Bleus two points clear of Denmark. 

In its first match of group play, Denmark handed Peru a 1-0 loss to pick up three points. Then in their second match, the Danes tied Australia 1–1. With four points, the Danes hold a three-point lead over the Socceroos, so a draw would be enough to secure advancement, while a win would give Denmark a first-place finish. Even if Denmark were to lose, Australia would need to win and make up a goal-differential edge of three in order to unseat Christian Eriksen & Co. for second place.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: Fox, NBC Universo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI's soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV, or anytime, anywhere here.

