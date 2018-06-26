Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona couldn't contain his excitement when Argentina took their 2-1 lead over Nigeria in their World Cup match on Tuesday afternoon.

Marcos Rojo came up big for Argentina and scored in the 86th minute of their match. While fans went wild, and Rojo gave Lionel Messi a piggyback ride around the field to celebrate, cameras caught Maradona flipping double birds to show his excitement for the goal.

Maradona after Rojo's goal is a big mood 😂 pic.twitter.com/hX4JySgKbP — 🇧🇷 Sumeri 🇧🇪 (@IraqiSecurity) June 26, 2018

Maradona was also seen dancing in the stands before the game began.

Argentina won 2-1 and will advance to the knockout stage.