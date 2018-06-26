How to Watch Iceland vs. Croatia: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Iceland vs. Croatia in the World Cup group stage on Tuesday, June 26.

By Scooby Axson
June 26, 2018

Croatia is already through to the knockout stage of the World Cup, but Iceland is still vying for a place in the last 16 when the two familiar foes meet to wrap up Group D play in Rostov-on-Don.

Croatia clinched its place in the last 16 with a 2-0 win over Nigeria and a statement 3-0 win over Argentina. Iceland has a single point, earned in a draw vs. Argentina, and will hope that Nigeria doesn't beat the struggling South American side. A Nigeria draw or loss opens the door for Iceland, which must win and win any potential tiebreaker with Nigeria (in the event of a draw in the other Group D match) or Argentina (in the event of a win over Nigeria).

Iceland and Croatia have crossed paths plenty in recent years. In 2013, the two were pitted together in the playoff round of UEFA World Cup qualifying, with Croatia denying Iceland its first trip to the World Cup. They were then in the same group for 2018 qualifying, where they split the head-to-head results, but Iceland finished on top to seal the automatic berth.  

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, NBC Universo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

