Juventus Reportedly Agree Personal Terms With Barcelona & Tottenham Target Matthijs De Ligt

Reports in Italy are claiming that Ajax youngster - and Barcelona & Tott target - Matthijs De Ligt has accepted an offer to join Juventus this summer, and all that's required before a deal can be finalised is for both Juve and Ajax to agree upon a fee for the young Dutchman.

De Ligt has spent all summer heavily linked with a departure from Amsterdam. Despite only being 18 years old, the centre back is beginning to outgrow the Eredivisie, and the allure of some of Europe's top teams is becoming too much to resist.

VI-Images/GettyImages

However, despite interest from Barcelona being the most prominent in recent weeks, Calcio Mercato claims that De Ligt has chosen Juventus over the Spanish champions.

The trio in charge of transfers in Turin: Max Allegri, Fabio Paratici and Giuseppe Marotta all agree that De Ligt would be perfect for the club, as they look to expand on an ageing back line.

Giorgio Chiellini (33) and Andrea Barzagli (37) are coming close to the end of their respective careers, and De Ligt could be hugely useful to replace one of the veteran defenders.

The Ajax man could line up alongside Daniele Rugani in Juve's new look centre back partnership, but there is a lot of speculation surrounding the 23-year-old at the moment.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Chelsea are believed to be in talks to sign the Italian this summer, and Maurizio Sarri sees Rugani as his top target ahead of moving in at Stamford Bridge. Should Juve lose Rugani, they'd almost certainly need to sign a new man in the heart of defence; with De Ligt looking the most likely.