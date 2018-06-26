Leicester City Interested in Juventus Midfielder as Claude Puel Looks to Bolster Midfield Ranks

Leicester City are reportedly interesting in acquiring the signature of Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro, although the Serie A champions have quoted the Foxes a fee of £17.5m.

According to Il Messaggero (via the Leicester Mercury), Claude Puel would like to bring the Italian international to the King Power Stadium as he looks to improve his midfield options.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Despite having eight central midfielders in his squad already, Puel would like to bring in another face if he is able to sell a few of his existing options, with Sturaro topping his list of targets.

Leicester already have Wilfred Ndidi, Vicente Iborra, Adrien Silva, Matty James, Andy King, Daniel Amartey, Hamza Choudhury and Nampalys Mendy in their squad, all of whom play in Sturaro's position.

Whilst their squad looks so heavy in midfield, Puel would be foolish to shell out such a significant chunk of his transfer budget on another centre midfielder.

Juventus have allegedly told Sturaro that he is surplus to requirements in Turin after they completed the signing of Emre Can on a free transfer from Liverpool.

The Old Lady are also fairly well stocked in midfield with the likes of Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi, Claudio Marchisio, Rodrigo Bentancur and the aforementioned Can currently in their squad.

The Foxes' main priority this summer, however, is to keep Riyad Mahrez at the club and away from the clutches of Pep Guardiola and Manchester City. The Citizens reportedly made a bid in the region of £60m for the Algerian back in January, and they could yet reignite their interest.