Leicester City Interested in Juventus Midfielder as Claude Puel Looks to Bolster Midfield Ranks

By 90Min
June 26, 2018

Leicester City are reportedly interesting in acquiring the signature of Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro, although the Serie A champions have quoted the Foxes a fee of £17.5m. 

According to Il Messaggero (via the Leicester Mercury), Claude Puel would like to bring the Italian international to the King Power Stadium as he looks to improve his midfield options. 

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Despite having eight central midfielders in his squad already, Puel would like to bring in another face if he is able to sell a few of his existing options, with Sturaro topping his list of targets. 

Leicester already have Wilfred Ndidi, Vicente Iborra, Adrien Silva, Matty James, Andy King, Daniel Amartey, Hamza Choudhury and Nampalys Mendy in their squad, all of whom play in Sturaro's position. 

Whilst their squad looks so heavy in midfield, Puel would be foolish to shell out such a significant chunk of his transfer budget on another centre midfielder. 

Juventus have allegedly told Sturaro that he is surplus to requirements in Turin after they completed the signing of Emre Can on a free transfer from Liverpool

The Old Lady are also fairly well stocked in midfield with the likes of Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi, Claudio Marchisio, Rodrigo Bentancur and the aforementioned Can currently in their squad. 

The Foxes' main priority this summer, however, is to keep Riyad Mahrez at the club and away from the clutches of Pep Guardiola and Manchester City. The Citizens reportedly made a bid in the region of £60m for the Algerian back in January, and they could yet reignite their interest. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)