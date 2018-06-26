Liverpool Fans React to the Five Year Anniversary of Keeper's Arrival by Requesting He Leaves

Cast your mind back to June 26th, 2013. Liverpool are moving in the right direction under Brendan Rodgers after the acquisitions of Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho. Pepe Reina is deemed surplus to requirements and Sunderland keeper Simon Mignolet is the man brought in to replace him on this day.

Mignolet went on to make 155 appearances for the club and Liverpool attempted to mark the anniversary of his arrival this year, having been the first choice keeper at Anfield for the past five years.

The Belgian shot-stopper is not a popular figure with some fans though, who blame him for Liverpool’s inability to compete at the top level. A number of high profile errors have marred his five years at Liverpool and the position between the sticks remains an area of concern for the Reds.

As such, what was intended as a nice gesture to the keeper was met with an overwhelming response from fans to finally call time on Mignolet’s Liverpool career.

Fans took to Twitter in their droves and here’s what they had to say:

It's been a difficult 5 years for all of us — Jacob (@JTL_29) June 25, 2018

5 years? How on earth has he lasted that long — 🍊 (@bubbIxs) June 25, 2018

Five years of howlers and dropped points 🤦‍♂️ — Vaishak Velu (@VaishakVelu) June 25, 2018

Not really something to brag about is it — Reilly (@MattieReilly95) June 25, 2018

He needs to leave now — ‎ㅤ‎ㅤㅤㅤً (@AdxmLFC) June 25, 2018

He can leave — MK (@EnergeticOxlade) June 25, 2018

Thanks for 5 years of terrible goalkeeping and costing us finals... — Elliot🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Salaholics) June 25, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has been linked with a number of shot-stoppers this summer including Alisson Becker, Jan Oblak and Jack Butland as Liverpool seek a solution to their goalkeeping woes.

It remains unclear whether Mignolet will be departing this summer though as the club will still need a quality back up option and the Belgian could certainly provide that.