Liverpool Midfielder States He Broke Down in Tears After the Reds' Champions League Final Loss

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed that he broke down in tears following the Reds' Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old picked up a knee injury against Italian side Roma in the semi-finals, thus meaning he would be forced to sit out of Liverpool's Champions League final clash with Los Blancos. The same injury also forced him out of England's World Cup squad.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Los Blancos emerged 3-1 winners in Kyiv as goals from Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale secured a third straight Champions League triumph for Real. However, the game was overshadowed by the two costly mistakes keeper Loris Karius made, as he played a major role in Liverpool conceding the first and third goal.

Following the defeat, Chamberlain revealed he broke down in tears as he told TalkSport (via the Mirror): "The Champions League final was devastating to miss and at the final whistle when we didn’t win all this emotion came rushing over me and it’s something I’ve never really experienced before.

“I was out on the pitch and I’m not a crier at all, but I just knew how much everyone wanted it – the city, the fans, the club, the players – and when you get injured en route to something special you hope it ends out in the right way so it was all worthwhile."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He continued: “Seeing the boys put in the performances they did leading up to it and even in the final, I was so proud of them all. It was such a shame we couldn’t get that one over the line.”