Marouane Fellaini to Make Announcement Regarding Man Utd Future on July 1

Marouane Fellaini has told reporters that he knows where he will be playing next season and will make an announcement at the very beginning of next month.

The midfielder, currently on World Cup duty with the Belgium national side, will see his contract with Manchester United run out on June 30, having failed to reach an agreement over a new deal during the season.

BREAKING: @Fellaini says he will announce a decision on his future on July 1. #SSN pic.twitter.com/Qj7BCBVPtP — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 26, 2018

While he's a favourite of United boss Jose Mourinho, the Belgian's future is up in the air, but fans will have closure as of Sunday, with the player claiming that he will announce his next destination, if any, on July 1.

"I am not worried about my contract running out, I am used to it. I am strong enough mentally to deal with it," he said at Belgium's press conference ahead of their clash with England, via Sky Sports. "Soon I will say where I will be playing next season. On July 1."

The Red Devils are set to play their last match of the World Cup's groups stage against Gareth Southgate's Three Lions on Thursday. And while both sides have already qualified, Fellaini insists Belgium will take it very seriously.

"Every game is important. We have to show our quality, we have to show other teams how hard it is to beat Belgium," he continued.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

"Everybody is ready and it will be a good game, a good test for us. England are a good team, they have good players. I know a lot of the players and it will be interesting for us too."