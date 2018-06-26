Rafinha Opens Up on Disappointment at Not Remaining an Inter Player Ahead of Barcelona Return

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha has admitted that he wanted to stay at Inter beyond his originally agreed short-term loan spell, which came to an end this summer. The Brazilian was adored by the fans during his time in Italy, but a permanent stay doesn't seem to be on the cards.

Rafinha arrived in Milan during January, desperate for some game time with a number of players ahead of him in the Barcelona pecking order. The 25-year-old largely impressed during his spell, and has insisted that it was a thoroughly enjoyed experience.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

"To me, it's been a spectacular experience, it was important to play the most games I could after my long injury," said Rafinha, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.





"I found myself playing in a league with a playing style I didn't know, in a new country I couldn't speak the language. I knew that adapting quickly would have made the difference. I've been welcomed very well by my teammates and the fans: thanks to them I've gained confidence to play.

Rafinha appears to have loved his time at San Siro, and makes it seem as though he would've loved to have stayed beyond the initial loan agreement.

"I've been really well as a nerazzurro, the only thing is I thought I would stay. I was really convinced that because of the qualification in Champions League I could have stayed but it didn't happen.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"It's always about business, some times you can't fulfil your will in football. I'm currently a Barcelona player: I'm not back yet but I'll be there at the team retreat the 11 of July, then we'll see."