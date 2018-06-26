Richard Keys Hails Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy For 'Best Piece Of Business This Summer'

By 90Min
June 26, 2018

Football pundit Richard Keys has hailed Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy for being able to tie down star man Harry Kane to a six-year-deal with the club.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Spurs had reached an agreement with Kane and his representatives to sign a long-term deal with the club after months of speculation regarding his future with Tottenham.

Spurs fans can breathe a little easier now and can look forward to a new era with the club set to move into their brand new stadium next season, where they'll be able to watch Kane in a Tottenham shirt until 2024.

The fans are clearly delighted with the big news, and Bien Sports anchor Keys has taken to Twitter to express his view on the deal. He tweeted: "Best piece of business anyone will do this summer has already been done - by Daniel Levy - getting Kane to sign a new deal before the WC. Kane’s value goes up every time he plays."


Kane headed into the World Cup coming off the back of scoring 30 goals in 37 Premier League appearances last season, and has already scored four goals in England's opening two games - including a hattrick during their 6-1 demolition of Panama. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The striker has scored 105 goals in the last four Premier League seasons, winning the Golden Boot award in back-to-back seasons between 2015 and 2017. He only looks to be getting better and at the age of just 24, both Tottenham and England fans will be looking forward to plenty more years of watching Kane play.

