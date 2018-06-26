Sampdoria Sporting Director Confirms Arsenal Transfer Target 'Has Left' Serie A Club

Following much speculation surrounding Lucas Torreira's future, Sampdoria sporting director Carlo Osti has confirmed the Uruguayan midfielder will leave the the Serie A side this summer, with Arsenal leading the race to sign the highly rated youngster.

Torreira is reportedly on the brink of joining Arsenal this summer, serving as a replacement for the outgoing Jack Wilshere, as new Gunners boss Unai Emery continues his summer overhaul at the north London club.

It is understood that a fee has been agreed between the two clubs, with the 22-year-old Uruguay international set to cost the Gunners around £26m, making him a considerable bargain in a market of massively inflated transfer fees.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia (via Metro), Osti opened up on the situation at Sampdoria, saying: "Tomorrow we will have our first meeting with Giampaolo and this is when our transfer window starts.

MB Media/GettyImages

"An excellent player like Torreira has left us but we will replace him. The squad will be competitive as always."

Torreira is currently competing for his country at the World Cup, subsequently putting his move to Arsenal on hold while La Celeste complete their participation in the tournament, with Oscar Tabarez's men having topped Group A and secured a last 16 meeting with Portugal.

Throughout the group stages, Torreira featured in all three matches, although he only started the final group match against hosts Russia. However, despite his somewhat limited inclusion, the young midfielder was a considerably impressive presence.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Throughout the 2017/18 season, the 22-year-old Uruguayan enjoyed an impressive campaign, making 36 league appearances, notching four goals and one assist and serving as one of the

Blucerchiati's most influential players.