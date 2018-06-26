Spain Boss Considers Benching David de Gea for World Cup Last 16 Tie in Bid to Solve Leaky Defence

By 90Min
June 26, 2018

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea could be dropped by Spain coach Fernando Hierro for the World Cup knockout stages, with the new boss also reportedly considering giving a midfield role for Real Madrid defender Nacho for the upcoming last 16 clash with Russia.

Old Trafford hero De Gea made a high profile error in Spain's opening game against Portugal in which he failed to stop a straightforward effort from Cristiano Ronaldo.

That mistake led to heavy criticism from the Spanish public, with half of voters in one online poll in Spain asking for Hierro to hands the gloves to backup option Kepa Arrizabalaga instead. De Gea kept his place for the remaining group games, but could now be thinking about a change.

The story comes from Spanish outlet AS and is given credence as the journalist responsible, Joaquin Maroto, is said to have close ties to Hierro and is with the squad in Russia.

It is suggested that after leaking five goals in just three games, only one fewer than in 2014 when La Roja, as reigning champions, crashed out of the World Cup at the group stage, Kepa will have a chance to play and breathe fresh confidence into the side.

Finding a place in midfield for Nacho, typically a defender comfortable anywhere across the back four, could be a more important step towards solving Spain's defensive frailty - the team leaked two goals against a Morocco team already eliminated on Monday night.

The 28-year-old, who scored a quite marvellous goal against Portugal as a right back, would be partnering Sergio Busquets in the centre of midfield to give Spain extra solidity.

Spain's game against Russia will take place in Moscow on 1st July.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)