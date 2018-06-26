USMNT's Tim Weah Backs Dave Sarachan to Remain as Manager

U.S. men's national team rising star Tim Weah put his backing behind interim manager Dave Sarachan.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 26, 2018

U.S. men's national team rising star Tim Weah put his backing behind interim manager Dave Sarachan in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Luis Miguel Echegaray on Planet Fútbol TV.

The 18-year-old plays for Paris Saint-German and made his debut for the USMNT in March. 

When asked about the future of the team and if it's on the right track, Weah discussed Sarachan.

"He's a coach that does everything right, he treats us like we're his sons," Weah said. "I appreciate him, and if anything, he's the right coach for the job."

Weah said Sarachan gives the team confidence, and as a young team, they need time to bond. 

This year, the Americans failed to qualify for the men's World Cup for the first time since 1986. The U.S. needed to win or draw against Trinidad & Tobago to secure a World Cup berth, but the loss—combined with wins by Panama and Honduras—put the Americans in fifth in the CONCACAF hexagonal standings. Manager Bruce Arena resigned following the World Cup miss, and Sarachan took the reins in the interim.

U.S. Soccer hired a new men's national team manager, Earnie Stewart, to oversee the hiring process for a full-time coach, which is not expected to be Sarachan.

The USMNT returns to the field in September, when it faces Brazil and Mexico. It also has November dates set in Europe to face England and Italy and has two October friendlies on the calendar as well, with reports suggesting the opponents will be Colombia and Argentina.

 

