World Cup Preview: Serbia vs Brazil - Recent Form, Predictions, Team News & More

Brazil and Serbia clash on Wednesday as both teams look to get out of Group E and secure qualification to the last 16 of the World Cup.

Both teams are expected to field their strongest possible teams as they seek a victory, with Brazil currently on four points - but only one point ahead of their opponents.

Below is a look at the recent form of both teams, as well as a look back at their previous encounter, team news and more.

Recent Form

(Last six recorded games)

Serbia: LWLWWL

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Serbia are coming into this game off the back of a painful defeat to Switzerland last time out, with Xherdan Shaqiri scoring a late goal to hand them a defeat.

However, they will take confidence from their opening result, a 1-0 victory against Costa Rica, during which a sublime Aleksandar Kolarov free kick won the game.

Brazil: WWWWDW

Brazil won four games heading into the World Cup - scoring nine and conceding none in the process.

Since arriving in Russia, they have recorded a 1-1 draw with Switzerland and a comfortable 2-0 victory against Costa Rica.

Previous Encounter

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

The two teams have only met once before. It came in a friendly which took place in Sao Paulo on the eve of the 2014 World Cup.





Brazil won the match 1-0, with Fred getting on the scoresheet to seal the win for the Brazilians.





This could prove to be a lucky omen for Brazil, who need a win to secure their qualification to the next round due to the tight nature of the Group E table.

Team News

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

The big choice for Brazil is whether to play Danilo at right back, or to stick with Corinthians' Fagner.

Gabriel Jesus looks set to lead the line, despite the best efforts of Roberto Firmino in training.

Meanwhile, Serbia are expected to stick with their strongest possible side as they are desperate to progress to the last 16, despite six of their players being on yellow cards.

Predicted Lineups

Serbia: Stojkovic; Ivanovic, Milenkovic, Tosic, Kolarov; Matic, Milivojevic; Tadic, Milinkovic-Savic, Ljajic; Mitrovic.





Brazil: Allison; Fagner, Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Casemiro, Paulinho; Willian, Coutinho, Neymar; Jesus.

Prediction

This match is set to be a cagey affair, with both teams desperate not to lose the match. However, the attacking prowess and momentum that Brazil are taking into this game may just prove to be too much for Serbia to handle on this occasion.

Prediction: Serbia 0-1 Brazil.