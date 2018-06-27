Arsene Wenger Claims Kyle Walker 'Is Not a Real Defender' & Identifies Him as England's Weakness

June 27, 2018

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has come under much criticism for his performances in an England shirt at the World Cup this summer - particularly the needless handball that nearly cost Gareth Southgate's Three Lions a result in their first match against Tunisia.

It took a very late header from Harry Kane to see the side through, but things could have been very different solely due to the full-back's near-costly error.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has pointed a finger at Walker, branding him the weakest link in the England setup and claiming that the player "isn't a real defender".

Walker has been moved the right-back position and thrust into a three-man defence for England, something Wenger reckons is a bad move.

“He’s not a real defender, and especially not a central defender," the Frenchman said via  The Telegraph. "He can be subject to defensive mistakes, which he would not pay for when he plays as a right-back.”

Walker has since responded to the criticism, insisting that he's still learning how to be as effective in his new role.

“It is a new position for me. Of course, I’m still learning," he declared.

“I’ve got great people next to me, especially the gaffer – who is coaching me and making sure he gives key tips in certain areas regarding what I need to do when I’m in that position.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

“It’s a little bit different. I don’t get as forward as much, which is a big part of my game, but I can use my pace in different areas to cover people and stuff like that. As long as I am on the pitch and as long as England are doing well then I’m completely fine with it."

