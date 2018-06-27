Arsene Wenger Claims Kyle Walker 'Is Not a Real Defender' & Identifies Him as England's Weakness

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has come under much criticism for his performances in an England shirt at the World Cup this summer - particularly the needless handball that nearly cost Gareth Southgate's Three Lions a result in their first match against Tunisia.

It took a very late header from Harry Kane to see the side through, but things could have been very different solely due to the full-back's near-costly error.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has pointed a finger at Walker, branding him the weakest link in the England setup and claiming that the player "isn't a real defender".

Walker has been moved the right-back position and thrust into a three-man defence for England, something Wenger reckons is a bad move.

“He’s not a real defender, and especially not a central defender," the Frenchman said via The Telegraph. "He can be subject to defensive mistakes, which he would not pay for when he plays as a right-back.”

Walker has since responded to the criticism, insisting that he's still learning how to be as effective in his new role.

“It is a new position for me. Of course, I’m still learning," he declared.

“I’ve got great people next to me, especially the gaffer – who is coaching me and making sure he gives key tips in certain areas regarding what I need to do when I’m in that position.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

“It’s a little bit different. I don’t get as forward as much, which is a big part of my game, but I can use my pace in different areas to cover people and stuff like that. As long as I am on the pitch and as long as England are doing well then I’m completely fine with it."