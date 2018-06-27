Croatia Boss Zlatcko Dalic Urges His Side to Forget Group Stage as He Looks Ahead to Denmark Clash

Zlatcko Dalic was keen to move on from Croatia's achievement in the opening rounds of the 2018 World Cup as he switched focus to his side's upcoming clash against Denmark.

The Croatian contingent snatched all available points from their exploits in Group D, an introductory campaign that ended with a 2-1 win over an inspired Iceland in Rostov on Tuesday night.

KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

They are now set to face the Danish Dynamite in a round of 16 match which takes place on Sunday and the manager was quick to move past what took place in the group stage, with the next match on the mind.

“No-one expected nine points but that is what we have ended up with,” Dalic said during his presser, following the win (H/T the Irish Examiner).

“We have to put those three matches behind us. We have to focus on Denmark, it is our moment of truth on Sunday.

“From this moment on the group stage is over, we have done a job so far. I don’t think we will end in the last 16.

The Croatia gaffer also praised Iceland's performance, declaring that the character they displayed on Tuesday is very good for football.

Mateo Kovacic did not misplace a single pass during his 80 minutes on the pitch against Iceland:



• 79 attempted

• 79 completed



These Croatian centre-midfielders. 💯 pic.twitter.com/OfGAxld03n — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 26, 2018

“I think Iceland have shown which is something very important in football and that is character and fight," he added. "I can only congratulate them for their performance.”