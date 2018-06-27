Croatia Boss Zlatcko Dalic Urges His Side to Forget Group Stage as He Looks Ahead to Denmark Clash

By 90Min
June 27, 2018

Zlatcko Dalic was keen to move on from Croatia's achievement in the opening rounds of the 2018 World Cup as he switched focus to his side's upcoming clash against Denmark.

The Croatian contingent snatched all available points from their exploits in Group D, an introductory campaign that ended with a 2-1 win over an inspired Iceland in Rostov on Tuesday night. 

KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

They are now set to face the Danish Dynamite in a round of 16 match which takes place on Sunday and the manager was quick to move past what took place in the group stage, with the next match on the mind.

“No-one expected nine points but that is what we have ended up with,” Dalic said during his presser, following the win (H/T the Irish Examiner).

“We have to put those three matches behind us. We have to focus on Denmark, it is our moment of truth on Sunday.

“From this moment on the group stage is over, we have done a job so far. I don’t think we will end in the last 16.

“What awaits us is the most important thing for us. We have done what we wanted to do."


The Croatia gaffer also praised Iceland's performance, declaring that the character they displayed on Tuesday is very good for football.

“I think Iceland have shown which is something very important in football and that is character and fight," he added. "I can only congratulate them for their performance.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)